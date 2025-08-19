Flores went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Flores got the start at designated hitter, and he made an early impact by taking southpaw Nestor Cortes deep in the first inning. Flores was one of three Giants to hit a homer in the opening frame, and that ultimately was all the offense the team needed. Playing in a short-side platoon role, Flores will likely continue to be limited for playing time. The veteran infielder has gone 5-for-16 (.313) over just seven games in August. On the year, he's slashing .248/.316/.383 with 13 homers, 63 RBI, 37 runs scored and one stolen base over 395 plate appearances.