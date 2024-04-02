Flores was added to the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It appeared that Flores would be held out of Monday's contest after taking a tumble Sunday afternoon, but he worked out before the game and ultimately got the green light. He'll man first base and bat fifth.
