Flores was scratched from the Giants' Cactus League lineup Wednesday due to knee soreness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
When asked about the injury, Flores said, "it's nothing," so it seems safe to say he should be back in there in a day or two. Lamonte Wade will slide in at first base in Flores' place.
