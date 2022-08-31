Mercedes was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and will start Tuesday versus San Diego, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mercedes was demoted in early August but will rejoin the big club with Joey Bart (concussion) placed on the injured list. The 29-year-old will serve as the backup catcher while Austin Wynns fills in as the starter, though Mercedes is starting at first base Tuesday, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com.
