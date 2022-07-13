Mercedes went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 13-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Mercedes opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. He added a two-run blast in the second and another RBI on a groundout in the eighth. The 29-year-old has produced two multi-hit efforts in nine games since his most recent recall from Triple-A Sacramento. He's now batting .296 with a homer, four RBI, five runs scored and three doubles in 31 plate appearances through his first 11 contests with the Giants.