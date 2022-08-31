Mercedes was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Mercedes was called up and started at first base for Tuesday's game versus the Padres, but he will return to Sacramento on Wednesday. Andrew Knapp had his contract selected and will operate as the primary backup to Austin Wynns at catcher for the time being as Joey Bart (concussion) is unavailable.
