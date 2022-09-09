Mercedes cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento by the Giants on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 31 and will stick around Sacramento after losing his spot on the 40-man roster. Mercedes has appeared in 31 games in the big leagues this year and has a .667 OPS in 83 plate appearances.

More News