Mercedes is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks and right-handed starting pitcher Zac Gallen, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mercedes will be on the bench for the series finale after he started in four of the Giants' first six games out of the All-Star break while going 3-for-14 with two doubles, two walks and two runs and an RBI. With the lefty-hitting Tommy La Stella (illness) returning from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, the righty-hitting Mercedes may have to settle for a short-side platoon role at designated hitter or in left field moving forward.