Mercedes was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mercedes recently made four straight starts for the Giants, but he'll head to the minors with multiple position players coming off the injured list over the past couple days. The 29-year-old has a .243/.338/.357 slash line with one home run and eight RBI over 80 plate appearances this year.
More News
-
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Gets fourth straight start•
-
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Sits against right-hander•
-
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Hits first homer with new team•
-
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Getting start versus lefty•
-
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Rejoins big club•
-
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Goes to minors•