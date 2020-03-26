Giants' Yolmer Sanchez: Unlikely to make roster
Sanchez was unlikely to make the 26-man roster when spring training was suspended, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He was non-tendered by the White Sox in December but started working on some swing changes after getting a non-roster invite with the Giants. However, he had a rough spring, going 3-for-26 (.115) with zero extra-base hits in 10 games. Sanchez is a great defender, but with Wilmer Flores and Mauricio Dubon already locked into roster spots and Donovan Solano performing well in spring training, it would seem Sanchez is on the outside looking in.
