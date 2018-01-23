Glen Perkins: Will hang up cleats

General manager Thad Levine said Perkins has decided to retire, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The 34-year-old Minnesota native will apparently hang up his cleats after 12 seasons with the Twins. Perkins excelled as a late-inning arm for Minnesota from 2011-15, compiling a 2.84 ERA , 1.11 WHIP and 340:73 K:BB across 313.1 innings while being named an All-Star three times. He also racked up 120 saves over that five-year stretch, which ranks third on the Twins' all-time list. The 34-year-old was hindered by a nagging shoulder injury over the last two seasons, limiting him to just 7.2 big-league innings.