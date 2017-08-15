Twins' Glen Perkins: Nearing return

Perkins (shoulder) pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts during his rehab appearance with Double-A Chattanooga on Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It is likely the final rehab appearance for Perkins, as the 30-day rehab window closes next Monday. Perkins allowed five runs and five walks with 10 strikeouts over 7.1 innings across eight rehab appearances at three levels. The 34-year-old has been dealing with shoulder issues after undergoing labrum surgery last year, and hasn't pitched in the majors since April 2016.