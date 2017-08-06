Twins' Glen Perkins: Moving rehab assignment to Double-A
Perkins (shoulder) is scheduled to report to Double-A Chattanooga on Thursday and make three appearances with the club before potentially being activated from the 60-day disabled list next week, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Perkins seems to be nearing the final stage of his lengthy rehab and recovery from major surgery on his throwing shoulder, which he underwent 13 and a half months ago. The 34-year-old has already made five rehab appearances between the Twins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate and High-A Fort Myers and will toss an extended bullpen session Monday before joining Chattanooga. After pitching Thursday for Chattanooga, Perkins is in line to make back-to-back appearances Sunday and Monday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Twins, though it's unclear if the three-time All-Star would have a key late-inning role awaiting him, even with the recent trade of closer Brandon Kintzler leaving the back of the bullpen quite unsettled.
More News
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Touches 90 mph in rehab appearance•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Throws off mound•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Set for mound work Thursday•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Resumes throwing Tuesday•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Could resume throwing after cortisone shot•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...