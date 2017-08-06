Twins' Glen Perkins: Moving rehab assignment to Double-A

Perkins (shoulder) is scheduled to report to Double-A Chattanooga on Thursday and make three appearances with the club before potentially being activated from the 60-day disabled list next week, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Perkins seems to be nearing the final stage of his lengthy rehab and recovery from major surgery on his throwing shoulder, which he underwent 13 and a half months ago. The 34-year-old has already made five rehab appearances between the Twins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate and High-A Fort Myers and will toss an extended bullpen session Monday before joining Chattanooga. After pitching Thursday for Chattanooga, Perkins is in line to make back-to-back appearances Sunday and Monday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Twins, though it's unclear if the three-time All-Star would have a key late-inning role awaiting him, even with the recent trade of closer Brandon Kintzler leaving the back of the bullpen quite unsettled.