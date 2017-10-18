Glen Perkins: Poised to become free agent
The Twins informed Perkins on Wednesday that the team won't exercise its option for Perkins' contract for the 2018 season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Perkins has dealt with a severe shoulder injury over the last two seasons. As a result, he's pitched just 7.2 innings across 10 games in that time. Over said stretch he's allowed eight runs on 13 hits and six walks. With the twins opting to not pick up his option, Perkins, who'd thrown for an ERA of 3.65 or below in each of the five seasons prior to his injury, will become a free agent. However, because Perkins is 34 years old and coming off a significant injury, his fantasy value is rather limited.
