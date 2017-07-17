Twins' Glen Perkins: Closing in on rehab assignment
Perkins (shoulder) could appear in a rehab game as soon as Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
After getting through Friday's bullpen session unscathed, Perkins is expected to face live hitters Wednesday. If all goes well, he could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment shortly thereafter. It's unclear how long that assignment would be, although given how fragile he's proven to be during his rehab, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Twins take a cautious approach.
More News
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Throws off mound•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Set for mound work Thursday•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Resumes throwing Tuesday•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Could resume throwing after cortisone shot•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Shut down with biceps tendinitis•
-
Twins' Glen Perkins: Throws simulated inning•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...