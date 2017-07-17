Twins' Glen Perkins: Closing in on rehab assignment

Perkins (shoulder) could appear in a rehab game as soon as Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After getting through Friday's bullpen session unscathed, Perkins is expected to face live hitters Wednesday. If all goes well, he could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment shortly thereafter. It's unclear how long that assignment would be, although given how fragile he's proven to be during his rehab, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Twins take a cautious approach.