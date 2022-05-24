Gimenez will be on the bench against lefty Framber Valdez and the Astros on Tuesday.

Gimenez has been facing lefties a bit more often recently after exclusively starting against righties early in the year, but he's now been on the bench against the last two southpaws the Guardians have faced, so that may be changing again. Owen Miller will start at second base Tuesday while Amed Rosario starts at shortstop.