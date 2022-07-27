Martinez (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list at High-A Lake County on Wednesday.
Martinez missed about two weeks of action with a left shoulder strain. He was surging prior to the injury, slashing .348/.412/.652 in his last 11 games. Overall, he's maintained a strong .276/.393/.476 slash line with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 33 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 61 contests, so it's possible the infield prospect eventually gets a look at Double-A Akron before the end of the year.