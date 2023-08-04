Martinez was promoted from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

There has been a middle infielder domino effect within Cleveland's organization, with Amed Rosario getting traded, Brayan Rocchio getting promoted from Triple-A to the majors and Martinez going from Double-A to Triple-A. Martinez started 44 games at second base, 25 games at shortstop and 18 games at third base. He got off to a slower start to the year, but Martinez hit .308/.372/.483 with five home runs, two steals and a 13.7 percent strikeout rate over his final 120 at-bats at Double-A.