Guardians' Angel Martinez: Optioned to Triple-A
Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Martinez just turned 21 in January, so he wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster. He's shown well in spring training, though, collecting an .825 with one homer and one steal.
