Martinez (hand) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Thursday in his first rehab game with the Arizona Complex League Guardians.

Martinez began the season on the injured list with a right foot contusion but then suffered a fractured hamate bone six weeks ago while on a rehab assignment for the foot injury. The 22-year-old will eventually move up to a higher affiliate and is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus once he's deemed ready rather than be added to the Guardians' roster.