The Guardians reinstated Martinez (hand) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Martinez was protected from the Rule 5 Draft following the 2022 season and was added to the Guardians' 40-man roster, but he's still waiting to make his MLB debut. He wasn't a serious candidate to break camp with the big club, and any outside chance he might have had to crack the Opening Day roster came to an end when he suffered a right foot contusion late in spring training. Martinez then suffered a more significant injury when he began a rehab assignment in April, as he fractured the hamate bone in his left hand during his third game with Columbus. After being shut down for the ensuing six weeks, Martinez started up a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week and is now ready to report to Columbus, where he should play on an everyday basis.