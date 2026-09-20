Martinez went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 12-6 win over the Athletics.

In his first game since Monday, Martinez fell a triple shy of the cycle and notched his second two-homer game of the season. It continues a long stretch of strong play by the 24-year-old, who's hitting .325 with 18 extra-base hits, 24 RBI and 19 runs scored over 35 games since the calendar flipped to August. For the year, he's slashing .255/.292/.467 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI, 47 runs scored and 11 steals across 390 plate appearances.