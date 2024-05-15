Lively (2-2) recorded the win Tuesday against Texas, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks during five innings. He struck out five.

Lively fell victim to the warm Texas weather and the open roof at Globe Life Field, giving up solo home runs to Adolis Garcia, Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe. The long balls were Lively's first given up since his second start of the campaign. Lively is on pace for a career year, owning a 2.63 ERA and a 26:9 K:BB through 27.1 innings this season. He's tentatively scheduled to start Monday against the Mets.