Lively (5-2) earned the win against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Lively fired three scoreless frames before allowing two runs in the fourth inning and left the game just shy of a quality start after allowing a two-out single to Lane Thomas in the sixth. This was Lively's fourth win in as many games, and he has not allowed more than three runs in any of his nine starts this season. Lively will take a 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB into a road matchup against the Marlins next weekend.