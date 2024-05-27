Lively (4-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Angels.

Lively looked terrific with the exception of Matt Thaiss' two-run shot in the fifth inning. It was Lively's first quality start since May 4 but he's now won three straight starts. He's allowed three or fewer runs in each of his eight starts this year, resulting in an impressive 2.80 ERA through 45 innings. Lively's next start is expected to be at home against the Nationals, where he'll look to extend his winning streak to four.