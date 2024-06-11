Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Tuesday that Lively (undisclosed) has checked out fine and is expected to make his next turn through the rotation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old experienced some unspecified tightness during his start in Miami over the weekend, which resulted in him being lifted after five scoreless innings. Lively hasn't had any issues over the past couple days, putting him on track to start this weekend in Toronto. Cleveland should confirm its pitching plans later in the week.