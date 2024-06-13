Lively (undisclosed) is listed as the Guardians' probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Lively experienced some unspecified tightness during his most recent start in Miami on Saturday, when he tossed five shutout innings prior to being lifted. The issue won't result in Lively's turn being skipped, but he'll be pushed back in the schedule and given a full week off before stepping back into the rotation. After joining the Guardians this offseason on a modest one-year, $750,000 contract, Lively has been a valuable piece of the Cleveland rotation in 2024, going 6-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 55.2 innings across 10 starts.