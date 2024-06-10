Lively returned to Cleveland on Monday to undergo further medical exams for an undisclosed injury, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The injury presumably stems from Lively's most recent start in Miami on Saturday, when he was lifted from the game after throwing 65 pitches over five shutout innings. Per the Associated Press, manager Stephen Vogt said that Lively experienced some tightness after sitting for an extended period in the top of the fifth inning, when the Guardians erupted for six runs. Vogt didn't expound any further beyond that, but the fact that Lively temporarily left the Guardians to get examined more closely suggests that his early exit wasn't merely precautionary. The Guardians have off days Monday and Thursday and can get by with a shortened rotation for a bit if they choose, so Lively may not be in line to pitch during this weekend's series in Toronto even if he doesn't require a stay on the injured list. Lively has been a pleasant surprise for the Guardians and fantasy managers alike, as he's won each of his last five starts while ringing up a 2.54 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 28.1 innings.