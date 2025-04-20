Lively (1-2) earned the win against the Pirates on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.1 scoreless innings.

It was the second time in five starts that Lively didn't yield a run, and he was two outs shy from logging his first quality start of the year before being lifted in the sixth inning. While he has given up the eighth-most hits in the American League (25), his efforts Saturday lowered his ERA and WHIP to 3.86 and 1.25, respectively, across 25.2 innings. Lively will look to make it two wins in a row in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Red Sox.