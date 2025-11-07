Ben Lively: Loses roster spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (elbow) was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday and elected free agency, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Lively was a fairly effective starter for Cleveland to begin the season, but he underwent elbow surgery in late May. He likely won't be able to retake a big-league mound until the middle of the 2026 season, so it may take him some time to find a new opportunity.
More News
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Set for season-ending elbow surgery•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Lands on IL with flexor strain•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Diagnosed with forearm inflammation•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Exits start with undisclosed injury•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Nabs win in nightcap•