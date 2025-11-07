default-cbs-image
Lively (elbow) was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday and elected free agency, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Lively was a fairly effective starter for Cleveland to begin the season, but he underwent elbow surgery in late May. He likely won't be able to retake a big-league mound until the middle of the 2026 season, so it may take him some time to find a new opportunity.

