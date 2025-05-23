Lively will undergo season-ending surgery to reconstruct his right elbow UCL and repair his flexor tendon.
Lively and the Guardians made the decision to undergo the operation after receiving a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister in Texas earlier this week. The surgery is likely to sideline him at least 12-to-16 month, but more details on a timetable should be available after the procedure. Lively, 33, is set to reach arbitration eligibility for the first time this offseason.
