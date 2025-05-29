The Guardians transferred Lively (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Lively has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL will simply act as a way to free up 40-man space for Matt Krook, who was claimed off waivers from the A's on Thursday.