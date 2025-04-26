Lively will start the opening game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Lively had been scheduled to start Friday, but rain postponed the game and it was moved to Saturday as part of a doubleheader. The right-hander is coming off his first win of the season in his previous outing and has a 3.86 ERA over 25.2 innings.
