Lively (2-2) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The Guardians scored nine runs in each end of the twin bill, but after falling 10-9 in the matinee, Lively made sure the fireworks would be more than enough offense in the nightcap. The right-hander had his shutout bid ended in the sixth inning on a Riley Adams solo shot, and he left the mound after just 63 pitches (39 strikes). Lively will take a 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB through 41.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Brewers.