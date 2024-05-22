Smith earned the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mets, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning of work.

After Emmanuel Clase pitched in three consecutive days, the Guardians turned to Smith in the ninth with a three-run lead Wednesday. The rookie right-hander would allow a two-out double to Francisco Lindor before rebounding to strike out Pete Alonso, sealing his first MLB save. Smith's been solid out of the bullpen for Cleveland this year, pitching to a 2.01 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB while recording five holds in 22.1 innings. While he won't unseat Clase for the closing job, Smith has certainly established himself as a high-leverage option going forward.