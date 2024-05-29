Smith (2-0) allowed a hit and struck out three without walking a batter over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday versus the Rockies.

Smith got the final out of the sixth inning and also pitched the seventh after the Guardians regained the lead. The rookie right-hander has an eight-inning scoreless streak going, and he's posted a 13:1 K:BB in that span while adding a save and three holds. Smith continues to see an increasing role in the late innings, one that he's earned by pitching to a 1.82 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB over 24.2 innings this season.