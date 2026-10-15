Smith struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings to record the save in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Rays on Thursday.

The right-hander was tasked with recording the final four outs of Game 3 with Cleveland leading 3-2, and he retired all four batters he faced on 18 pitches (13 strikes). Smith didn't pitch in the Game 2 loss on Tuesday, which was the first playoff game this season that he did not make an appearance for Cleveland. He's been dominant despite the heavy workload, surrendering just one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 13 across 8.2 frames.