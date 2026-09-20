Smith earned the save in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Athletics, allowing one hit and no walks with three strikeouts over 1.1 innings.

Smith was tasked with preserving a team shutout with two outs in the eighth inning and was able to complete the four-out save on 20 pitches. The 27-year-old has now held opponents scoreless in 10 straight contests, and he's yielded just two earned runs overall in 24 second-half appearances. He trails Bryan Baker's major-league-leading 40 saves by just one and owns a 2.02 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 103:22 K:BB across 71.1 innings in his first full season as the Guardians' closer.