Smith earned the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics, striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

Smith breezed through Friday's outing, fanning the first two batters he faced while needing only 14 pitches (nine strikes) to come away with his third save in his last four outings and 38th of the year, which is second-most in the majors behind Bryan Baker (40). Smith is up to 100 strikeouts on the year, marking the third consecutive season in which he's cracked the century mark. He has a 2.06 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 70 innings this season.