Smith recorded his 37th save of the season in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox, striking out two over 1.1 perfect innings.

After Erik Sabrowski walked two batters in the eighth inning to bring the tying run to the plate for Chicago, Smith was brought in and got Sam Antonacci to fly out to end the frame before dominating in the ninth. Smith hasn't blown a save in over a month, and across his last 15 appearances he's posted a 1.10 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB in 16.1 innings while collecting three wins and seven saves.