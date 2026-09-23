Smith earned the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox, allowing one walk while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Guardians took the lead in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly for Nathaniel Lowe, setting up Smith for the save opportunity. Smith struck out Isiah Kiner-Falefa before issuing a walk to Jarren Duran, but Smith secured the save after getting the next two batters to ground out, needing 16 pitches (11 strikes) to get the win for the Guardians. Smith's 40 saves are tie dwith Bryan Baker for most in the majors, and the former sports a 1.99 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 104:23 K:BB over 72.1 innings.