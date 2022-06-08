Quantrill (3-3) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander was in control through six innings before fading late and serving up a pair of solo shots in the seventh, but the Guardians' offense had supplied him with plenty of cushion in an eventual 6-3 win. The quality start was Quantrill's fourth straight and seventh of the season, and he'll take a 3.56 ERA and 1.20 WHIP into his next outing despite a career-low 14.5 percent strikeout rate.