Quantrill (1-3) picked up the win Friday, scattering three hits over 7.2 scoreless innings in a 3-2 victory over the Pirates. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

For the first time all season, the Rockies never trailed at any point in the game, and that was largely thanks to Quantrill. The right-hander generated 34 called or swinging strikes over his 99 pitches as he set a new season high in strikeouts -- in fact, the nine Ks were his highest single-game total since 2021, when he fanned 10 Tigers while with Cleveland. The quality start was Quantrill's fourth of the year in seven trips to the mound, but he got tagged for 15 runs over 14 frames in the other three. He'll take a 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB through 39.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Giants.