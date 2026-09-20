The Rangers placed Quantrill on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right lat strain, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Quantrill exited Saturday's start against the Blue Jays after 1.1 scoreless frames due to lat tightness, and the injury will sideline him for the final week of the regular season. It brings an early end to a resurgent campaign for the right-hander, who posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 81:25 K:BB across 110 innings. The Rangers currently have a one-game advantage in the AL West, though it's unclear if Quantrill will be ready to return during a potential playoff run.