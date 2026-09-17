Quantrill said Thursday that his back is fine and he will make his next scheduled start this weekend against the Blue Jays, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Quantrill pitched through some back tightness during his last outing Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, but it seems the back is no longer a concern. The Rangers have not yet announced when Quantrill will take the ball, but it will likely be Saturday. Quantrill has provided an unexpected boost to the Rangers' rotation, contributing a 1.82 ERA over his last nine starts.