Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said following Saturday's game that Quantrill (lat) will undergo an MRI on Sunday morning, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Testing is needed after Quantrill left Saturday's game in the second inning with right lat tightness. Lefty Jordan Montgomery picked the team up with 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings in relief following Quantrill's early exit, earning the win against the Blue Jays, and Montgomery could be rewarded with a start next week if Quantrill is unavailable.