Rangers manager Skip Schumaker told reporters that Quantrill was working through back tightness during his start in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Quantrill was able to work through the injury and picked up the win to improve his record to 9-5, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four across six innings. The back injury can be considered day-to-day, and it doesn't look like Quantrill will miss any time. His next turn in the rotation is slated for next weekend at home against the Blue Jays.