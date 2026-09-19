Quantrill left Saturday's game against the Blue Jays in the second inning with an apparent injury, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

It wasn't obvious what was ailing Quantrill, but as Landry points out, the right-hander left his last outing early with back tightness before receiving the green light to start Saturday. Quantrill has been surprisingly effective this season with a sparkling 2.90 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 108.2 innings coming into this game. Jordan Montgomery took over for Quatrill with one out in the top of the second.