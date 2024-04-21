Quantrill pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and five walks while striking out four batters in Colorado's 2-1 extra-inning win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Quantrill didn't have his best command Sunday, walking a season-high five batters while throwing 62 of his 108 total pitches for strikes. In the end though, he was able to notch his first scoreless outing of the year while extending his quality start streak to three outings in a row. After a slow start to the 2024 campaign, Quantrill now owns a 4.33 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 27 innings in five starts this season. The 29-year-old's next projected start is expected to be Saturday at home versus the Astros.