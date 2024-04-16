Quantrill didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with one strikeout during 6.0 innings against the Phillies.

Quantrill notched his second straight quality start and yielded fewer than three runs for the first time in 2023. Despite making three of his first four starts away from Coors Field, Quantrill owns a 5.57 ERA and an 11:7 K:BB through 21.0 innings. After their series in Philadelphia, the Rockies will play their next nine games at home, with Quantrill tentatively lined up to face the Mariners on Sunday before seeing either the Padres or Astros in his following start.